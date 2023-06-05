Sign up to be the first to get updates.
In April of 2023, we hit the road from Northern California to North Carolina to start a farm.
We raise chickens, ducks and guinea hens for eggs. This spring we will be raising hogs, meat chickens, and turkeys, along with a large garden to produce fresh vegetables. In the future we plan to provide CSA boxes and farm to table dinners.
Our goal at Cancello Farms is to raise animals in a way that improves the soil with regenerative farming. With our regenerative farming practices in place we hope to improve the health of the land we steward while feeding our family, friends and most importantly the animals. Our ambition is to create a getaway for those interested in farming, outdoors, fishing and a peaceful way of life.
